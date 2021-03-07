Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $926.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

