Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 898,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFS traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

