PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PBCRY stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $59.04. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $66.90.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

