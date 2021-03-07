Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.