reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Cap of $12.61 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002611 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $12.61 million and $337,158.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.60 or 0.00469660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00068487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00464754 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,469,589 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

