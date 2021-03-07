Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce $43.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $43.65 million. Repay posted sales of $39.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. 1,939,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $67,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

