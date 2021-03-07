Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 300.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $273.82 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

