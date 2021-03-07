Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 300.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CRL opened at $273.82 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
