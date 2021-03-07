Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $63,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.88. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.