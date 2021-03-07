Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,748 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $68,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.