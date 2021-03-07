RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.61. 6,008,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,036. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

