RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

