RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 745,226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $37.01. 4,363,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

