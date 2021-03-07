RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,755,000 after purchasing an additional 261,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.94. The stock had a trading volume of 637,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

