RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,809,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.26. 2,535,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

