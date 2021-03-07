RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.