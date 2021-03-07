Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 85,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,382. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

