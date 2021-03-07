Safe (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,742.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $58,742.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

