Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Rises By 48.5%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avivagen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VIVXF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Avivagen has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

