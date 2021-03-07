Short Interest in Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Declines By 24.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

LGORF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 912,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

