Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Decreases By 22.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 32,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,645. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

