Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Decreases By 22.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SMNNY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 32,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,645. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.
Shimano Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.