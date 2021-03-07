Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Expands By 36.5%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 49,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,554. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

