Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,162. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

