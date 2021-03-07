Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. Insiders sold 33,642 shares of company stock worth $3,765,538 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.23. The company had a trading volume of 909,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

