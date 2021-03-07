SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $52.50 or 0.00103333 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and $1.59 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,117 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

