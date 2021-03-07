Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SQM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 2,123,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,248. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

