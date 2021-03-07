Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.20. 5,559,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,353. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

