Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $174.98 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $174.98 million and approximately $28.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.14 or 0.01013917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00365048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,361,452 coins and its circulating supply is 376,387,358 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

