Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

