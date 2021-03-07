Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

TWODF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of TWODF remained flat at $$2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

