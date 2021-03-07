TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $249,129.90 and approximately $100,033.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

