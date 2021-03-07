The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $176.46. 2,086,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Analyst Recommendations for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

