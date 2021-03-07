ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Cap of $855.60 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $9,870.05 or 0.19520000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $855.60 million and approximately $55,647.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.00469874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00067872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00081042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.03 or 0.00462844 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

