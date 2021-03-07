Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $126.59 Million Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,944 shares during the period. Noah makes up 23.4% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Noah were worth $126,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Noah by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Noah by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 224,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Noah by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,496,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 538,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

