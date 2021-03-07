Tiger Pacific Capital LP Takes $1.83 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Dada Nexus comprises 0.3% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. 1,868,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,519. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
