UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

UBS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.