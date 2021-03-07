Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,275,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $956,201,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $56.00. 23,598,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,824,748. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

