ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Million

Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $13.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $71.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.32 million to $79.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.76 million, with estimates ranging from $92.50 million to $134.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 1,313,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $625.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.