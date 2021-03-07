VINchain (VIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $213,219.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $213,219.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 91.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

