Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 170,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Vinci has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

