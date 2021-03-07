Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.04.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

