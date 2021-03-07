WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get WPP alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.