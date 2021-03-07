Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Hits $82.99 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.49 or 0.00097851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $82.99 million and $10.63 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00465319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00076600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00081300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.23 or 0.00463149 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

