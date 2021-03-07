Xponance Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $486.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,104. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.30 and a 200 day moving average of $516.88. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.