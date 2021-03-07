Xponance Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,186,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

