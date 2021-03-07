Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.35.

NYSE ANTM traded up $12.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,252. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

