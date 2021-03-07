Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

DE stock traded up $11.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.83. 1,979,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,571. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

