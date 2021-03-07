Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the January 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.