Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $31.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

