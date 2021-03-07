Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in J2 Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $114.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

