Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.12 million. Semtech posted sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 452,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,074.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

